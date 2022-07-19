Heat advisory now covers all Cayuga County

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory into Tuesday evening for areas that include all of Cayuga County.

The agency's Buffalo office said the advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for an area that includes Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, northern Erie, Genesee, Livingston and Ontario counties. The Binghamton office, meanwhile, issued an advisory through 8 p.m. for Seneca, southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

Hot temperatures and high humidity are creating conditions where people are susceptible to heat illness.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," NWS said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."

