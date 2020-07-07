Heat advisory remains for all of Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High temperatures and humidity in the region have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory that includes all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

The advisory, in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in southern Cayuga County and from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Friday in northern Cayuga County, says heat index values will reach the mid-90s, conditions that can lead to heat illnesses.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

The agency also recommends people try to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Heat index values in the Auburn area are predicted to reach 95 to 100 degree Wednesday through Friday.

For the latest local weather information, visit auburnpub.com/weather. To get weather bulletins and daily forecasts delivered to your email inbox, sign up for our weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0