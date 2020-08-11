Heat advisory returns Tuesday for Cayuga County area

Hot and humid air will continue Tuesday in the Cayuga County area, prompting heat advisories for much of central New York and the eastern Finger Lakes regions.
The National Weather Service's advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it includes all of Cayuga County, along with neighboring counties of Tompkins, Seneca, Wayne, Oswego and Onondaga.
NWS issued the following advice:
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
