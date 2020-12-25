 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy rain brings flooding to Owasco Inlet
alert top story
WEATHER

Heavy rain brings flooding to Owasco Inlet

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Owasco Inlet

National Weather Service water gauge in the Owasco Inlet in Moravia.

 weather.gov

The heavy, persistent rainfall over much of upstate New York the past 24 hours has caused some flooding along the Owasco Inlet in southern Cayuga County, the National Weather Service reports.

The good news is that the waters have started to recede.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

NWS had a flood warning along the inlet in effect Friday morning, but it expired at noon. In the warning, the agency said its inlet gauge in Moravia showed the waterway crested at 9.1 feet and was falling, with an 8.88-foot reading as of 9 a.m. and 8.39 feet by 12:30 p.m.

Flood stage for the inlet is 8.5 feet, with severity of flooding ranging from minor (8.5-9 feet) to moderate (9 to 9.5 feet) and major (above 9.5 feet).

Locations impacted by the flooding Friday included Locke, Moravia, Cascade and Fillmore Glen State Park.

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest local weather information, including alerts from the NWS.

0
0
0
5
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cayuga County student musicians' virtual holiday performance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News