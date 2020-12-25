Heavy rain brings flooding to Owasco Inlet

The heavy, persistent rainfall over much of upstate New York the past 24 hours has caused some flooding along the Owasco Inlet in southern Cayuga County, the National Weather Service reports.

The good news is that the waters have started to recede.

NWS had a flood warning along the inlet in effect Friday morning, but it expired at noon. In the warning, the agency said its inlet gauge in Moravia showed the waterway crested at 9.1 feet and was falling, with an 8.88-foot reading as of 9 a.m. and 8.39 feet by 12:30 p.m.

Flood stage for the inlet is 8.5 feet, with severity of flooding ranging from minor (8.5-9 feet) to moderate (9 to 9.5 feet) and major (above 9.5 feet).

Locations impacted by the flooding Friday included Locke, Moravia, Cascade and Fillmore Glen State Park.

