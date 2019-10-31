{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteer firefighters and highway workers were scrambling Thursday evening to address flooded roads as heavy rain fell throughout the region.

Culverts and storm drains were unable to contain runoff, and crews responded with fire trucks, barricades, cones, warning signs and sand bags.

At about 7:30 p.m., water was reported to flowing across Route 38 near Maple Avenue in Locke; Congress Street in Moravia was reported to be under water; and flooding was reported on Dunning Avenue in Fleming and Skillet Road in Scipio.

