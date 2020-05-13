Heavy rains lead to travel advisory for waterways in Onondaga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for all waterways in the county due to elevated and hazardous water levels.

As the nicer weather approaches, the sheriff’s office is urging boaters to use extreme caution in Onondaga County because recent heavy rainfall has elevated waterways and caused hazardous conditions.

In a Wednesday news release, the sheriff's office said that high water levels, along with exceptionally fast current, creates a situation where large amounts of debris such as trees and branches are washed off the shore and into the water, often floating unseen below the surface and making navigation extremely hazardous.

Shorelines are submerged, the sheriff's office said, making docks and other structures impossible to see.

Additionally, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the New York State Canal System has suspended normal operations and have been unable to complete routine tasks such as placing buoys, including replacing the ice-resistant winter spears with the normal navigation aid buoys that boaters are used to seeing on the rivers and lakes in the canal system.