Helicopter called to scene of accident on Cayuga County roadway

A helicopter took one person away for treatment after a crash at the intersection of Routes 38 and 104 in the Town of Sterling Saturday.

The 5 p.m. crash reportedly involved a tractor trailer and an SUV, and first responders indicated that two people had been injured, one of whom would require transport by air.

The accident shut down traffic through the heavily traveled area, with Route 104 being a main east/west route across the northern part of Cayuga County, and Route 38 a main connection between the Sterling and Fair Haven areas and points south such as Port Byron and Auburn.

A Life Flight helicopter crew reportedly landed in a parking lot near the scene at about 5:37 p.m. At about the same time, an ambulance was reported to be en route to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.