Helicopter called to scene of serious accident in Cayuga County town of Moravia

A helicopter was sent to a truck crash in Moravia Tuesday that left the driver trapped in the wreckage.

A flatbed tractor trailer hauling construction materials flipped over at the intersection of Route 38 and Toll Gate Hill Road at about 11:30 a.m.

Fire and ambulance crews from Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Owasco were called to assist.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials requested two large powerful tow trucks be sent to the scene as quickly as possible as first responders worked to free the victim from what was described as "heavy entrapment" inside the crushed cab of the truck.

A helicopter from Mercy Flight landed just after noon in an open space at the entrance to Fillmore Glen State Park. The truck driver was removed from the wreck at about 12:10 p.m. and flown from the scene shortly afterward.

The truck was reported to have been turning onto northbound Route 38 from Toll Gate Hill Road but failed to negotiate the turn.