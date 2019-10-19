AUBURN — Thomas Adessa said that even before she was elected state senator, Pam Helming was accessible.
On Saturday, Helming was on the campaign trail with Adessa, now running for the Cayuga County Legislature's 12th District, and other local Republican contenders in Auburn. The Republicans were all smiles at the Auburn Farmers Co-Op Market, as Adessa praised Helming for attending.
Helming said she was glad to be out with the candidates, adding she wanted to speak with farmers and find out how their seasons went and the challenges they've faced. She was happy to see young people working the stands "helping to ensure the future in agriculture" and commended the candidates supporting the market.
"This farmer's market's been here for a number of years, the farmers appreciate the support, and everyone's going home with some great, fresh veggies and baked goods," Helming said.
Auburn City Council candidate Timothy Locastro said supporting local businesses is important to him and praised the farmers and Helming. He said he wants the market to eventually move indoors. He said it rained when he was there last week with the wind blowing, adding that the farmers "work too hard for that."
Vaughn Anna, owner of Anna's Farm Market in Moravia, had a stand packed with vegetables. Anna said he brings his goods to the farmer's market "three days a week, six months a year." Anna said he hadn't had a chance to speak with Helming or the others, but was happy they were there.
"It is nice that they make a presence here, it brings a better presence in the fall, brings the people out," he said. "It's always good to see that the local politicians support local agriculture."
Before leaving, Helming bought some potatoes from Anna.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann, Legislature District 10 candidate Ed Darrow and city council candidate Adam Miller were also at the market.
Helming and Adessa then stopped at Gretchen's Confections. Adessa said he frequents Gretchen's and suggested they go there. Helming praised the hot chocolate and had her picture taken with operations manager Kendra Pearson.
The last stop was Maple Street, where Helming and Adessa went door-to-door. Josh Farrell came out of a residence before the two made it to the door. Adessa said water quality was the most important issue to him and Helming asked Farrell how he felt on issues such as taxes and education.
After Helming and Odessa left, Farrell said he appreciated Adessa "putting the legwork in."
Adessa estimated he had visited around 400 homes so far in the campaign. Out of the several homes Helming and Adessa went to, one other person came to the door.
"It was a little slow, not too many people home, but the good news is Tom was able to leave his literature at a number of houses and he's going to keep working," Helming said.
Adessa said he felt the efforts went well.
"It's tough to find people home this time of day on a Saturday, they're grocery shopping, they've got sporting events with their kids, but if you can connect with two or three people, why not?" he said.