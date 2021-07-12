Helming honors Auburn medical center for work during COVID-19, 50th anniversary

Keith Cuttler, East Hill's president and CEO, praised Helming for her work on behalf of the medical center.

"So much of what we do we can't do without legislative support," he said. "Over the 32 years I've been doing health care business, Senator Helming is probably the most supportive and engaged state legislator I've ever had the opportunity to work with."

During its half-century of existence, 2020 was one of the biggest tests for the medical center. Cayuga County has reported more than 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaked over the winter.

East Hill, Cuttler said, has been ready to respond to changing needs in the Auburn area.

"The pandemic is no different," he said. "The way we were able to respond, reach out and engage community partners for the betterment of the people that we serve. We're not here just to serve our own patients. We're here to serve the entire community."

