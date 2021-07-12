Helming honors Auburn medical center for work during COVID-19, 50th anniversary

AUBURN — State Sen. Pam Helming stopped in Cayuga County on Thursday to honor a local medical facility.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, marked East Hill Medical Center's 50th anniversary and lauded its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. East Hill was among the local health care providers that responded to virus outbreaks and administered vaccine doses.
"I know it's not always easy, especially the past year and a half that we've had with COVID," she said. "Thank you for all the adjustments that you've made and your ability to carry on and provide incredible services."
Amid the pandemic, East Hill is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The center was known as Cayuga County Family Planning at its inception and later became East Hill Family Medical. Before moving to the location at Metcalf Plaza on Genesee Street, its offices were on James and North Fulton streets.
East Hill received its federally qualified health center status in 2012.
A proclamation that Helming presented to East Hill's leadership highlighted many key events over the past 50 years — many of the same moments featured in a timeline on the first floor of the plaza. The ground-level suite has old medical equipment and details about East Hill's development.
"Your impact on the community is absolutely incredible," Helming said.
Keith Cuttler, East Hill's president and CEO, praised Helming for her work on behalf of the medical center.
"So much of what we do we can't do without legislative support," he said. "Over the 32 years I've been doing health care business, Senator Helming is probably the most supportive and engaged state legislator I've ever had the opportunity to work with."
During its half-century of existence, 2020 was one of the biggest tests for the medical center. Cayuga County has reported more than 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaked over the winter.
East Hill, Cuttler said, has been ready to respond to changing needs in the Auburn area.
"The pandemic is no different," he said. "The way we were able to respond, reach out and engage community partners for the betterment of the people that we serve. We're not here just to serve our own patients. We're here to serve the entire community."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.