The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance regarding the theft of a truck in Owasco.
Sheriff's office members are investigating the theft Sunday night or Monday morning of a black 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, according to a post from the Facebook page of the office. The vehicle was taken from Melrose Road and was recovered Monday, the sheriff's office said.
You have free articles remaining.
Unlocked vehicles in the area were also entered, police said, adding that all of the incidents are believed to be related. The sheriff's office also asked that people refrain leaving valuables or keys in unlocked vehicles and that people lock them while they are unattended.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious Sunday night or Monday morning in Owasco or who have any information is asked to contact Detective Justin Leszczynski at (315) 258-3868. Anonymous tips may be submitted at www.cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.