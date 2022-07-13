Help wanted: NY State Fair hiring hundreds of temporary employees

The New York State Fair is hiring.

Hundreds of temporary jobs are available for individuals interested in working during the fair, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5. The positions include guest relations, licensed security guard, security staff, safety and tram conductors.

To apply for any of these jobs, go to nysfair.ny.gov/about/employment and fill out the fair time employment application.

There are a few openings for superintendent roles — arts and crafts (at the Art & Home Center), demonstration kitchen (also in the Art & Home Center) and the talent showcase. More information about the jobs can be found at nysfair.ny.gov/about/superintendent. Applicants are asked to email a cover letter and resume to nysfairentrydepartment@agriculture.ny.gov.

The fair also has summer employment openings. These jobs include state fair worker — a position that includes cleaning, grounds work and maintenance — and trades generalist. There are entry-level clerical and office support jobs. Information about the summer jobs can be found at nysfair.ny.gov/about/employment.

Syracuse Parking Services is responsible for hiring parking attendants during the state fair. A link to apply for those jobs is available on the fair's employment website.

Sean Hennessey, the interim state fair director, said there are about 1,600 employees who work during the fair.

"There's no way that we could showcase the best that our state has to offer without our temporary and summer employees," he said. "There are still plenty of opportunities to join our team."