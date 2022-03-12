'Her chosen free home': Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday celebrated in Auburn

AUBURN — Hand-written tributes to Harriet Tubman from children were peppered throughout the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn on Saturday as a 200th birthday celebration was held in honor of the iconic abolitionist who spent much of her adult life in the city.

The multi-colored notes, many of which included images of her and words praising her, came not only from students in Auburn and Cayuga County but from students in schools named after Tubman from all over the country, including Louisiana and Washington D.C. A handful of letters were sent from Harriet Tubman Public School in Ontario, Canada.

Courtney Kasper, the heritage center's visitor experience manager, said she believed the center had about 400 cards. She noted that Kim Szewczyk, the ranger for Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, originally had the idea to reach out to different schools named after Tubman throughout the nation.

Kasper praised the creativity of the legion of students who created the cards. She also talked about the importance of spotlighting the historical figure and her 200th birthday.

Tubman was born in March 1822 and died March 10, 1913.

"Harriet Tubman lived 54 years of her life here. Auburn was her chosen free home," Kasper said. "We really wanted to celebrate big and make sure to really help elevate her story and elevate people's understanding of how much time she actually spent here in this community. Not only, she's also buried here. So it's really just celebrating this amazing, incredible woman who poured so much into the community that she lived in and really just honoring her and carrying on that legacy."

Other Auburn festivities recognized the icon throughout the week, including the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Memorial Service on Thursday, the 109th anniversary of her death. That service was livestreamed to an audience watching from across the county.

Over 50 people were in attendance for Saturday's event, which was also livestreamed on the heritage center's YouTube page. Visitors at the center gazed at the birthday cards and other displays and greeted one another before the celebration kicked off.

Melanie Johnson, news anchor for CNY Central in Syracuse, served as the ceremony's emcee.

"This is a dream come true," Johnson said, pointing to a large nearby image of Tubman. "Because of this woman, I'm here today." The crowd responded with applause.

"The benefit of her sacrifice, I live every single day. As the granddaughter of a sharecropper, I live their dreams every day," Johnson continued. "I'm very humbled and honored to be able to emcee such a historical event that will continue to live on for generations to come."

Rochester-based poet, teacher and motivational speaker Lisa Johnson performed a piece about Tubman at the event.

"Oh Harriet, sister Harriet. Queen, mother of resistance, mother of movement. You moved a nation from the plantation to emancipation. You crossed intersections that intersected life and death," Lisa Johnson said. "Woman warrior whose silence was never silent. Even in death, you still speak volumes."

During one point of the ceremony, Paul Delles and Erica Manners, along with Olivia Delles and Theo Delles, looked at birthday cards in a different part of the center.

Manners said she believes there is a lack of knowledge about Tubman, both in general and within Auburn.

"The point of all of this is obviously to celebrate Harriet Tubman but also to educate about Harriet Tubman, educate everybody about all that she was, all that she stands for," Manners said. "I'm an African-American woman that was born and raised in Auburn and I had no idea that Harriet was a nurse."

As Paul and Theo looked at the birthday cards, Manners said that she wishes she had known more about Tubman's life while growing up, and added that she had never been to Tubman's home in the city until recently. While she acknowledged that schools "can't teach everything," she said she still thinks it is important for people to learn about Tubman. She added that she wanted Olivia, 6, and Theo, 1, to learn more about the famous abolitionist.

Vanessa Garrison, co-founder of GirlTrek, a nonprofit public health organization for Black women and girls, also spoke at the event.

"With 1 million members, GirlTrek encourages women to use walking as a practical first step to inspire healthy living, families, and communities. As women organize walking teams, they mobilize community members to support monthly advocacy efforts and lead a civil rights-inspired health movement," the organization's website said.

A GirlTrek walk started at the heritage center earlier that day, where participants walked from there to Tubman's home and back.

During her speech at the ceremony, Garrison described getting to the center that morning for the walk and seeing the other participants.

"In this room was a room full of Harriets. A room full of Black women who had traveled from the surrounding areas, from Syracuse and Rochester and from here in Auburn. Black women who are walking for their lives right now, just like Harriet Tubman walked for her life, against every single thing that is killing Black women," Garrison said.

"We are trying to, in the footsteps for Harriet Tubman, continue to organize and continue to lead," she said.

Siblings Enrique Hernandez, 15, and Mariela Hernandez, 13, of Perform 4 Purpose, sang "Happy Birthday" to end the event.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

