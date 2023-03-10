AUBURN — Over 40 pairs of hands clapped in unison as the booming singing voice of Connie Fredericks-Malone soared throughout the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn Friday.

The people in the heritage center focused their attention squarely on Fredericks-Malone, a vocalist and and actress, as she sang the freedom marching song "Keep Your Eyes on the Prize." Her performance was a part of the city of Auburn's annual ceremony for Harriet Tubman Day, which acknowledges the iconic abolitionist who spent much of her adult life in Auburn. Tubman was born in March 1822 and died March 10, 1913.

When Fredericks-Malone was finished with her performance, she promptly went over to hug Tubman's great-great-grandniece, Pauline Copes Johnson, who was seated near the podium.

Iris St. Meran, a journalist with NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse, served as the emcee for the celebration. She told the crowd she was honored to celebrate Tubman with them. Other Tubman descendants were also in the audience.

"Give credit to Harriet Tubman, because I feel like I'm living her wildest dreams standing in front of all of you today," St. Meran said.

One of the speakers was state Sen. Rachel May, who called Auburn a "remarkable community that welcomed (Tubman) and where she chose to be." She also talked about her "awe of a woman of unbelievable courage who changed the course of history, honestly."

Assemblyman John Lemondes thanked those in attendance for allowing him to participate in recognizing "what Harriet Tubman means for our community and for our nation and means to every and every person here."

"There's no amount of honor that we can give to her that's enough, and that's the essence of my message. She rings true to me in, perhaps, a different way way, as a veteran," Lemondes, a retired U.S. Army colonel, said, as Tubman was the first woman in American history to lead a major military expedition. "She put everything one the line for her family, for her people, for her country that was being ripped apart and helped put it all back together and spent the rest of her life doing more good at home."

Other speakers included T. Morgan Dixon, co-founder and CEO of GirlTrek, a nonprofit public health organization for Black women and girls, and Ahna Wilson, superintendent of Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

Fredericks-Malone, who also performed the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often called the "Black National Anthem," at one point, said after the ceremony that she was thrilled to have been asked to sing at the event.

"This was an honor, a deep, deep honor. Harriet Tubman, I mean, gosh, as a Black child growing up in America, that's somebody you hear about early on, and you understand her life, her legacy, and what she did for us as people," Fredericks-Malone said. "And then to come to Auburn and see that she is celebrated, she is held high today, is very, very special."