Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will be giving safety inspections to children's car seats, Sheriff Brian Schenck announced in a press release on Monday.
On Sept. 21, parents can bring their child and the car seat to LeBrun Motors, 396 Grant Ave., Auburn, between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. for an inspection. Car seat fittings will be done on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.
There are no appointments required, and questions can be directed to Sue Alvarado at (315) 253-1087. The department is partnering with Cayuga Seneca Community Action Agency for the inspections.