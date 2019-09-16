{{featured_button_text}}
Selecting an infant car seat is perhaps the most important step for parents of newborns.

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will be giving safety inspections to children's car seats, Sheriff Brian Schenck announced in a press release on Monday.

On Sept. 21, parents can bring their child and the car seat to LeBrun Motors, 396 Grant Ave., Auburn, between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. for an inspection. Car seat fittings will be done on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.

There are no appointments required, and questions can be directed to Sue Alvarado at (315) 253-1087. The department is partnering with Cayuga Seneca Community Action Agency for the inspections.

