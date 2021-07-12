High water advisory for Cayuga County boaters

With the heavy rainfall in the region over the past several days, Cayuga County's waterways have become tougher to navigate, the county sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Brian Schenck issued a navigation advisory on Monday due to high water levels.

"Not only does this make navigation difficult and treacherous, but there is also a large amounts of debris often undetectable from the surface," the advisory said. "Please use extreme caution if you choose to be out on any of our waterways and in traveling be careful not to create a wake which can be destructive to property."

Parts of southern Cayuga County were under a flash flood warning early Monday morning, and much of the region was under a watch. The overnight rains fell onto ground already saturated from above-normal precipitation.

For July, according to the National Weather Service, 4.4 inches of rain has fallen in Auburn, including 1.36 inches recorded for the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. Monday. The normal for the month through July 12 is 1.58 inches.

