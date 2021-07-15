 Skip to main content
High water, debris bring boating limitations to some Cayuga County waterways
PUBLIC SAFETY

Canal

The Richmond Aqueduct above the Seneca River in Montezuma, part of the New York State Canal System.

 The Citizen file

State officials on Thursday issued a "no wake zone" that includes the Seneca River and Cross Lake in Cayuga County because of high water levels resulting from recent heavy rainfalls.

Boaters are being advised that the zone includes the Central Erie Canal from Oneida Lake to Cayuga-Seneca Canal Lock C/S-1 (Cayuga) including Cross Lake due to high water on the Central Erie and Cayuga-Seneca Canals.

Boaters must proceed with caution at a "no wake" speed until further notice.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that its navigation patrols will be out on the water this weekend.

In a news release, the sheriff's office asked people to boat responsibly considering the high water, damage to adjoining property and debris in the waterways.

