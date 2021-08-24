High water level leads to boating restrictions on Skaneateles Lake

Skaneateles Lake has been declared a “no-wake zone” because of unusually high water.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon issued an emergency declaration Tuesday requiring a 5 mph speed limit to minimize erosion along the shoreline.

In a news release, McMahon said the order was established in partnership with Cayuga and Cortland counties and would remain in place until lake levels return to normal seasonal levels. Violators face a fine of $250.

Mid-Lakes Navigation had canceled several days worth of sightseeing and dinner cruises prior to the announcement.

“Besides being a source of recreation and enjoyment, Skaneateles Lake is also a drinking water source many in our community," McMahon said in a statement. "We have a responsibility to take any necessary action to limit the erosion of its shoreline and protect this vital natural resource.”

McMahon said that the Skaneateles Lake watershed has seen nearly seven inches of rain from various storms that have pushed the lake to record high levels. The high water level increases the opportunity for erosion which adds sediment and nutrients to the lake which are known to increase the likelihood of harmful algal blooms.

Limiting the speed on the lake is intended to reduce this possibility, McMahon said.

