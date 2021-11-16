High water limits access to hunting in Montezuma Wildlife Management Area

A temporary road closure has limited access to deer hunting on Howland Island in the Montezuma Wildlife Management Area in Wayne and Cayuga counties.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday advised that flood-stage water in the Seneca River has resulted in the temporary closure of Carncross Road, which provides the only vehicle access to Howland Island in the town of Savannah in Wayne County. Deer hunters are advised that this closure may extend through the early part of the Southern Zone firearm season, which begins Nov. 20.
The road provides the only access from the west to the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area.
Currently, non-motorized access to Howland Island is available via the bridge on Howland Island Road in Port Byron or by crossing the Seneca River by watercraft.