 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
OUTDOORS

High water limits access to hunting in Montezuma Wildlife Management Area

  • Updated
Howland Island Bridge

A bridge spanning the Seneca River provides access to the Howland Island Unit of the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area in Savannah.

 The Citizen file

A temporary road closure has limited access to deer hunting on Howland Island in the Montezuma Wildlife Management Area in Wayne and Cayuga counties.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday advised that flood-stage water in the Seneca River has resulted in the temporary closure of Carncross Road, which provides the only vehicle access to Howland Island in the town of Savannah in Wayne County. Deer hunters are advised that this closure may extend through the early part of the Southern Zone firearm season, which begins Nov. 20.

The road provides the only access from the west to the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area.

Currently, non-motorized access to Howland Island is available via the bridge on Howland Island Road in Port Byron or by crossing the Seneca River by watercraft.

1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News