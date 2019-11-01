A high wind warning remains in effect for all of Cayuga County until Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
West winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 55 to 65 mph, are in the forecast for Auburn and southern Cayuga County. In northern Cayuga County, west winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph are expected.
The high wind warning for northern Cayuga County will be in place until 4 p.m. For Auburn and southern Cayuga County, the warning is in effect until 6 p.m.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, the National Weather Service said. Widespread power outages are expected.
As of 7 a.m., there were 290 NYSEG customers without power.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, and people should avoid forested areas, trees and branches.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you drive.
