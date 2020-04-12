High wind warnings issued for Cayuga County on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

High winds with the potential to cause property damage and knock out power are predicted for much of upstate New York on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for an area that includes all of Cayuga County, along with bordering counties of Seneca, Wayne, Oswego and Onondaga.

In southern Cayuga County, the warning runs from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday. NWS forecasts 25 to 35 mph winds, with gusts up to 60 mph.

"High winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible," the agency said, adding that strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon.

In northern Cayuga County, the warning runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are in the forecast.

"Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," NWS said. "People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."

