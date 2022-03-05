High wind watch for Sunday includes Cayuga County

Temperatures may reach well into the 60s Sunday, but it will also bring the potential for some severe weather in the Cayuga County area.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Sunday afternoon for an area along the Lake Ontario shoreline that includes northern Cayuga County. The watch runs from 1 to 9 p.m.

"Damaging winds could blow down some trees and power lines," NWS said. "Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. ... Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."

In the watch area, NWS forecasts southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

In the southern half of Cayuga County, a watch had not been issued as of early Saturday afternoon, but the forecast called for sustained winds of 21 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

The agency also issued a hazardous weather statement related to the potential for flooding.

"Very warm temperatures will lead to snow melt in places, with moderate rainfall expected Monday. This combination will lead to rises on area rivers, with minor flooding possible. Where the axis of heaviest rainfall occurs, expected to over 1 inch, is still uncertain."

