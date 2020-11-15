High winds cause power outages in Cayuga County

Hundreds were without power in Cayuga County as high winds move through central New York Sunday.

After a peak of more than outages earlier in the day, service had been restored to all but 16 households as of 3:30 p.m., according to New York State Electric & Gas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 735 customers without power in Cayuga County as of about 2 p.m. A vast majority of those customers (709) were in the city of Auburn. The outages were mostly affecting the city's west end.

Earlier Sunday, there were over 1,000 outages, with most of those without power living outside the city. Many of those outages have been resolved and power was restored.

There are wind advisories in effect for all of Cayuga County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0