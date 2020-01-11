Potentially damaging winds are expected to blow through the Cayuga County area Sunday.
A National Weather Service advisory issued for portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Southwest winds up 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are anticipated. The advisory also warned of power outages from trees that could be uprooted from the saturated ground.
Another advisory, directed at northern Cayuga, Wayne, Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties, is set to last from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. West winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the advisory said. The advisory also said a few power outages may result from blown down tree limbs.
The NWS said that unsecured objects could be moved by gusty winds. People are asked to secure outdoor objects and employ extra caution while driving.