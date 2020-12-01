Higher Thruway tolls approved for motorists without E-ZPass

ALBANY — The state Thruway Authority board on Tuesday approved a new toll schedule that will increase rates by 30 percent, along with a $2 per-use surcharge for drivers who aren't using the E-ZPass electronic tolling system.

The 570-mile system went to a cashless toll system in November.

Those without E-ZPass transponders will get their toll bills in the mail, after an automated camera takes a photo of their driver's license and correlates it with the owner's address.

Tolls are not going up for E-ZPass users and the 30 percent increase and surcharge are designed to encourage people who don't have a transponder to get one.

So a trip from Exit 23 in Albany to, say, the New Jersey border at Exit 15 will stay at $4.98 for E-ZPass but will cost $6.47 plus the surcharge for a total of $8.47 without the transponder.

There is one toll hike, however: For the eastbound Mario M. Cuomo bridge connecting Rockland and Westchester counties, also known as the Tappan Zee Bridge, which is rising from $4.75 to $5.25 on E-ZPass in 2021.