Hillary Clinton praises Women's Hall of Fame inductees in Seneca County

GENEVA — People in the Smith Opera House rocketed from their seats and burst into thunderous applause when two people took their seats in the auditorium.

Those two were 2016 presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who were at the opera house Saturday for the 2022 National Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The hall of fame, based in Seneca Falls, has over 300 inductees and acknowledges distinguished women and their achievements and impact. The inductees for this year are Octavia E. Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Mia Hamm, Joy Harjo, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi and Michelle Obama.

Before the event started, people flocked to where Clinton and Hochul were seating, talking to them and snapping selfies.

As Clinton, who was inducted into the hall in 2005, later spoke at the podium, a couple people in the audience could be seen becoming visibly emotional, with tears in their eyes as they leaned forward in their seats. She said it was "a thrill" to be back in the auditorium, in Geneva and in upstate New York.

"I congratulate each and every one of today's exceptional inductees, and their stories strike a deep cord with me because I know none of us is here on our own. We are bound together by history, by shared struggle, by hope, by overcoming disappointments and setbacks, by resilience and setbacks," she said.

Clinton acknowledged the 300 people who gathered in Seneca Falls for the first women's rights convention in 1848, "in a time where what they were doing had absolutely no precedent anywhere in the world."

"I always used to say as I traveled the state as senator, 'There was just something in the water here in the Finger Lakes region that inspired these women and the men who supported them,'" she continued.

"All over the world, and yes, right here in the United States, there is a growing pushback against women's advancement and progress, and sadly, it is often amplified by social media, it has a tendency to attract attention by being controversial and dramatic, and that includes going after women who are in the public sphere," Clinton said. "Attacking them, undermining them and frankly, launching all kinds of misogynistic and sexist assaults on them. So as the tide has shifted toward more authoritarianism in a number of places more nationalism, more populism, very often the first targets are leaders who are promoting women's full equality."

Later, Clinton referenced the U.S Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling earlier this year, as that 1973 decision gave Americans a constitutional right to abortion services.

"I'm deeply worried about the impact of that decision on women's lives, and I'm also concerned that we are retreating as a nation from trying to figure out how to have the big, inclusive, pluralistic democracy that was at the core of what Seneca Falls was about, Clinton said. "It saddens, and yes, it angers me, that my granddaughter, Charlotte, may grow up in a world where she has fewer rights than my daughter, Chelsea. But that also motivates me to keep going, keep fighting, keep speaking out and keep standing up. And I know I'm in good company, not only with the inductees, but with all of you."

Hochul, the first women governor for the state, lauded the 2022 inductees for making a difference in people's lives and praised those who founded the hall, saying they had "a vision that people felt was maybe a little bit bold, a little audacious, but isn't that what New York women do?" she said, which garnered applause form the audience. "The women here, who had the vision, who brought us here all these years later."

One of this year's inductees, artist and educator Judy Chicago, gave her remarks via video. She said she was honored to be "included in this stellar group of women" being inducted into the hall.

"However, being honored these days sometimes brings with it close scrutiny of one's life, beliefs and actions. The results being that (if) one is found wanting, one can be canceled, something I want to discuss today," she continued. "Because it raises the uncomfortable question, Does a woman have to be perfect in order to be honored? Moreover, is cancel culture the same for women as for men?"

Chicago said that when she was doing research for her 1974 multimedia installation on the history of women in Western civilization, "The Dinner Party," she was inspired by the courage of Margaret Sanger, who founded the organization that later became Planned Parenthood, and learned about "the 19th century feminists like the tower figures of Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, whose theories sparked decades of agitation for women's rights."

"Should new discoveries of their imperfections cancel our tremendous debt to them for their contributions? If so, to whom are we to turn for inspiration and for knowledge, if not to our foremothers or who other women who were, like most of us, flawed human beings. And young women need to learn from our histories if they are to stand up to the reversals of the slow and difficult gains we have made over the century."