Hillary Rodham Clinton to keynote Women’s Hall of Fame inductions

Hillary Rodham Clinton will be the keynote speaker at a National Women’s Hall of Fame event in Seneca Falls.

Clinton will provide opening remarks to welcome the new class of nine women into the hall of fame for its 30th induction ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Smith Opera House in Geneva.

The inductees being honored this year are Octavia E. Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi and Michelle Obama.

Clinton is a 2005 National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee and is honorary chair of this year’s induction ceremony, which was postponed from 2021 due to the pandemic.

“Secretary Clinton has been a steadfast supporter of the National Women’s Hall of Fame and its work to lift up and celebrate women’s achievements,” National Women’s Hall of Fame Executive Director Jennifer Gabriel said in a news release. “This region gave life to the Women’s Rights Movement and we are proud to showcase its rich and vibrant history as the nation comes together to honor nine extraordinary women.”

Other living Inductees and family members will be in attendance for the weekend’s events. The following 2022 inductees or representatives (in the case of deceased inductees) have confirmed that they will be accepting their award in person in 2022: Octavia E. Butler, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson, Indra Nooyi. Judy Chicago, Mia Hamm, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be joining virtually.

Ceremony tickets are available through the Smith Opera House website, and the schedule for the full weekend can be found at the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s website.

In addition to ticketed events, there are a number of free festivities planned, including a community festival and fireworks show in Seneca Falls on Friday, Sept. 23. On Sunday, Sept. 25, the National Women’s Hall of Fame will host a free open house at its gallery at 1 Canal St. in Seneca Falls, sponsored by BonaDent Laboratories and Simply Homemade Catering.