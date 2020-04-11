Historic Auburn mansion going up for sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

David Wilcox

The owner of an historic Auburn mansion has announced his intention to sell it. But first, the mansion will be the subject of a paranormal investigation.

Patrick Collier Connelly posted Saturday morning on the Facebook page of "The Auburn Castle," the 1870 brick mansion at 45 Owasco St., that he has decided to put it on the market.

Also Saturday morning, local real estate broker Michael DeRosa posted a video on Facebook in which he says he's working with Connelly to sell the mansion. The video then shows footage of what appears to be a ghost hunting team, the Auburn-based Soul Searchers, conducting an investigation on the property. Set to dramatic music, a narrator says, "there's something here."

The video ends with a graphic saying "coming soon." When contacted by The Citizen, DeRosa declined comment except to say there are "lots of great things in the works," and "stay tuned."