Historic Auburn restaurant listed for sale

Almost two years after its pine green doors closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic Curley's Restaurant in Auburn has been listed for sale.

The 96 State St. restaurant has been listed for a price of $625,000 by Venture Brokerage Group, of Rochester. The property's 2021 full market value is $510,526, according to Cayuga County records.

The listing on real estate site LoopNet touts the 7,300-square-foot restaurant and 1,700-square-foot mahogany deck overlooking the Owasco River, the newly replaced State Street bridge and park nearby, and the property's corner location in the center of Auburn. Above the brick restaurant are two three-bedroom apartments on two upper floors.

It is unknown whether the "Curley's" name is part of the package. Owners the Dello Stritto family did not wish to be interviewed about the restaurant's sale by The Citizen at this time.

As the painted sign on its south wall says, Curley's Restaurant opened in 1933. It shares its name with founder Angelo "Curley" Dello Stritto, who ran the restaurant for decades with his wife, Josephine Tremonte Dello Stritto. Their son David succeeded them, and for years ran Curley's with his wife, Marilyn, and children, Michael Dello Stritto and Susan Dello Stritto-Bouley.

The restaurant was one of the most popular in Auburn, regularly seeing lunch, happy hour and dinner crowds. It was also site of one of the city's longest-running St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The celebration was canceled in March 2020, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. The restaurant closed completely, as remaining open for takeout and delivery service would have been too costly, Susan Dello Stritto-Bouley told The Citizen at the time. But as restaurants were allowed to reopen later that year, Curley's remained closed.

Though rumors spread that Curley's had closed permanently, the Dello Strittos never formally announced the fate of their restaurant until the property was listed for sale last week.

