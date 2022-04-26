Historic Cayuga County estate back on market for $1.8M

The Evermore, previously known as the MacKenzie-Childs estate, is back on the market.

The estate has been listed for sale for $1.8 million by real estate broker Michael DeRosa. It consists of a 1790 farmhouse, cottage and carriage house on 3.71 acres at 1671 Route 90.

The estate has been owned since 2013 by Chet Manchester and Anne Sutherland Early, who purchased it for $595,000. It was known as the MacKenzie-Childs estate because Richard and Victoria MacKenzie-Childs began the home décor business of the same name there in 1983. Over the years, the estate "gradually became a work of art," according to a summary written by the current owners.

"As their ceramics collection grew into a boundary-stretching design business, the home was a canvas for their creations, a theatrical set for their imaginations," Manchester and Early wrote.

MacKenzie-Childs eventually moved to its current headquarters on Route 90 north of the village of Aurora. In 2001, the business went bankrupt and was sold to local magnate Pleasant Rowland, who later sold it to an investment company. Richard and Victoria MacKenzie-Childs left the estate shortly after the sale, though their daughter and son-in-law briefly lived there and rented out its rooms.

By the time Manchester and Early moved in, the estate was "a shadow of its former glory," they said. They renamed it The Evermore as they completed extensive work there over the last eight years. Along with fixing leaky roofs, rotted wood and broken furnaces, they installed a new vertical wind turbine designed by Kohilo Wind, of Skaneateles Falls, to make the estate more sustainable.

Manchester, a former president of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston, and Early, his wife, used the estate as a home and "a place of spiritual respite," they said. In 2015, they also began renting rooms in the farmhouse and carriage house through Airbnb and word of mouth. The Evermore's new owner could earn "a steady stream of income" by continuing rentals, DeRosa noted.

The 4,280-square-foot farmhouse on the estate has seven bedrooms, four full baths and two half-baths on three floors, while the 2,300-square-foot carriage house has three bedrooms and two full baths on three floors, a gym and a sauna. There is also a cottage with a half-bath, and private access to a 1-acre lot with 71 feet of shoreline along Cayuga Lake, including a dock and a cabana.

The majority of furnishings and décor on the property, much of it collected by the MacKenzie-Childses, could be available for an additional cost, DeRosa told The Citizen.

Manchester and Early said they are selling the estate because their children, who lived there through college, are now elsewhere, with grandchildren on the way.

"We are so grateful for the privilege of living here and being stewards of such an extraordinary place," they said in their summary. "This home is a living entity, filled with birdsong, fragrant with gardens, dripping with blossoms in the spring and fruit in the fall, stunning at night with bright stars and comets set against black skies, and a sweet flock of hens giving us fresh eggs daily."

The estate attracted national attention when the MacKenzie-Childses listed it for sale, and DeRosa expects that to happen again.

He told The Citizen he has received inquires about the estate from around the world, and also expects offers to exceed the $1.8 million price. Two-hour showings will be available to prospective buyers able to provide proof they can afford the purchase beginning Friday, April 29. For more information, visit https://derosaexchange.com/the-evermore or call DeRosa at (315) 406-7355.

"Someone will be purchasing an experience unlike any other," he said. "There is no predicting what the property will end up selling at."

