SHERWOOD — Preservationists ended a three-day conference across different historical sites in Cayuga County with a tour of a building with connections to the women's suffrage movement.

Over 30 people attended a tour event at the Odendore building in Sherwood Saturday. The location was the home where Isabel Howland, niece of suffragist and abolitionist Emily Howland, resided for most of the first half of the 20th century. Opendore is a part of the Howland Stone Store Museum, which is nearby.

The event at the building was part of the 2023 New York Statewide Preservation Conference from Thursday to Saturday, in which preservationists throughout the state went to different spots in Cayuga County. The conference, which takes place in a different county each year, is from the Landmark Society of New York State, the Preservation League of New York State, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Preservation Association of Central New York. The conference was also sponsored by the city of Auburn this year. Saturday was the last day of the conference, with tours of Opendore and the Howland Museum and of the rehabilitated 1936 Central High School building in Auburn.

Speaking in front of the Opendore building, Guy Garnsey, president of the board of trustees for the Howland Museum, addressed the crowd. Larry Bell, a historian and secretary of the board, then talked about Isabel and her family and the history of Opendore, which had formerly been in disrepair at one point but was reopened in 2021 due to a restoration project that cost more than $1 million over around eight years. After Bell was finished Saturday, attendees were able to look around Opendore, visit the nearby Howland museum and see a presentation on the restoration efforts.

Bell later told The Citizen how he felt about Opendore being included in the conference.

"It's a nice thing. We're honored," he said.

One of the conference attendees was Larry Francer, associate director of the landmark society. The previous days for the conference included tours and educational sessions, Francer noted, adding that the annual event is a good networking opportunity for preservationists.

"It's a way of getting the preservation community of New York state together," he said.

Francer said that 200 people participated in the conference over the last few days, and praised Auburn and Cayuga County.

"We're excited to be in this area. Auburn is a wonderful city," he said, adding that there have been "lots of opportunities to see great sites and to meet together."

A page on the landmark society's website said the overall conference featured walking tours at the Cayuga Museum of History and Art and the Seward House Museum, both in Auburn, a welcome from Auburn Mayor Mike Quill and panel discussions on topics such as different issues facing preservationists.

Auburn resident Tracy Verrier, senior economic analyst with the engineering, architecture and municipal services MRB Group, said this was her first time taking part in the conference, although she is familiar with the local sites guests have been to during the conference.

"It's actually been really cool to engage with people because I get to talk to people about the things they're not hearing about in the sessions, and a lot of focused on things from all over the state and there were examples from all over the country, there were speakers from other states, too ... so being able to talk about not only the historical side of Auburn, but what's happening here now and in Cayuga County now and giving people recommendations, it's been really cool to kind of be an ambassador for the community," Verrier said.

Nikki Waters, owner and principal investigator of Alliance Archaeology Services, Inc., in Canastota and a preservation consultant, looked around Opendore at one point. She said she has occasionally done archeological work in Cayuga County but hasn't done any historical preservation in the area, adding that since the conference is held at a different county every year, attendees "get to experience places that maybe we haven't been before and talk to people that are local experts."

"I love this area, it's beautiful, and it's nice to be able to interact with people that have experience, that have dedicated their careers to this location, and you get some really good, in-depth stories," Waters said. "The nice thing about conferences is you're on the cutting edge of what's happening now, where is preservation changing, what are some of the issues that we're grappling with and how do we want to address those in the future?"

Waters noted people do not need to be preservation professionals to be involved in the conference.

"We would like more interested members of the public to come, because we need their help to tell better stories, so come and be involved in these events," she said.

Gallery: Statewide historic preservation conference hosted in Cayuga County