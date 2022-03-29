Historic Moravia mansion bought by local broker

A local real estate broker has purchased a historic but dilapidated mansion in Moravia with hopes of selling the property and involving the community in its restoration.

Michael DeRosa purchased the Selover mansion at 83 S. Main St. in the southern Cayuga County village for $30,000 from sellers Jack Charles Du Mars and Rosanne Irving, according to Cayuga County property records. The property's 2022 market value is $43,000. DeRosa made the purchase, which closed on Feb. 18, through the newly formed Selover Mansion Inc.

DeRosa told The Citizen he purchased the mansion so he can eventually sell it to someone who will restore it. He's no stranger to selling historic properties, having brokered the sale of the Auburn Castle and the Seymour mansion in Auburn, among others. But he has yet to decide how he'll market this one, as he's currently doing "due diligence," he said.

"I stepped into the charm of this historic property, and will be contributing to the preservation of an important piece of history," he said.

Built in 1865, the Selover mansion is three stories and 5,054 square feet, with six bedrooms and two bathrooms. The brick Second Empire structure sits on .25 acres. Interior highlights include original hardwood floors, 10-foot wooden pocket doors, and a mahogany curved staircase that crosses all three floors and features intricately carved chestnut newel posts.

The mansion takes its name from William Selover, a prominent Moravia stone mill owner. He based its design on a pattern book of Victorian styles by A.J. Bicknell. So did his business partner, Frank Williamson, who built a nearly identical mansion at the corner of Church and William streets. At one point after Selover's residency, the mansion was a Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

The mansion's most recent owners, Du Mars and Irving, purchased it in 1993 while living in Manhattan, DeRosa said. They intended to make it their retirement home, but it required too much renovation. After turning on the heat caused the pipes to burst, spreading water damage throughout the walls and ceilings, the owners gutted the entire structure. That is how the mansion remains today, DeRosa said. Its next owner will also inherit an unused boiler in the basement that was never installed, as well as a hole dug there for an inground pool.

DeRosa formed Selover Mansion Inc. to buy the property so he can sell the corporation itself to the buyer. That way, he explained, the buyer can remain anonymous. Before he begins marketing the mansion, however, he wants to reach out to the community to help him fill in its history. He plans to set up a Facebook page where people can post stories, pictures and more.

DeRosa added that he plans to continue acquiring historic properties like the Selover mansion, and putting them on the path to reclaiming their past glory.

"I want to help protect, preserve and restore what was once built in America that presently remains vacant," he said. "These (are) masterpieces of construction."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

