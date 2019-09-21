JORDAN — A historical marker was unveiled for a landmark in the village of Jordan Saturday.
The informational marker focuses on the Lock 51 Locktender's House on Chappell Street, by Jordan-Elbridge Middle School. The building had formerly been on the Jordan Lock on an island west of the village, where workers known as locktenders, would raise or lower boats in or out of the Erie Canal, said Lynn Fall, a local historian, a former village resident and volunteer with the Jordan Historical Society.
After Lock 51 was closed, the building was transported to woods north of Lock 51. A hermit, Louis Gerard, used the building during the warmer months for many years, Fall said. The house was abandoned after Gerard died in 1970. The building was moved to a parking lot outside of the village in 1985, until the historical society acquired the deed to the building in 1988. It was then moved to its current location, while restoration of the building finished in 1990. Society president Susan Young suggested a marker be put by the building and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation put up the money for the marker.
Fall said the building is a big part of Jordan's history and is one of the few remaining locktender's houses from the Erie Canal left in existence.
"It's very exciting for the local community, and it's a culmination of an effort by many Jordan residents over several decades to preserve, restore and recognize the unique and extremely rare original Erie Canal locktender's hous," Fall said.
You have free articles remaining.
Dave Beebe, a co-founder of the Camillus Canal Society and a former board member of the Canal Society of New York State who spoke at the marker event, said before the event began that lock shanties are historically significant, adding that the building in Jordan was almost moved to Camillus instead.
A small crowd gathered for the event, which was held during the Jordan Fall Festival. The people who spoke at the event were Fall, Jordan historian Jack Horner, Chris McCallops, an archivist and assistant historian for the foundation, and Beebe, who provided some historical context for the locktender shanties while hitting on other topics.
Fall, Horner and James Lowmaster, an attendee from the crowd who volunteered, all unveiled the marker. Many onlookers commented positively on the blue sparkling appearance of the marker.
McCallops said after the event that he was glad to have been there.
"I think it's just a great way to commemorate a local history of a community," he said.