Historical markers honoring women's suffragists unveiled in Auburn

AUBURN — Two historical markers acknowledging the work of historical suffragists were unveiled in the city Friday.

One, denoting the location of the Auburn branch of the Women's Educational and Industrial Union, founded by suffragist Eliza Wright Osborne, was installed on South Street, in front of the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. The second, marking the location of the Cayuga County Political Equality Club, founded by Emily Howland for the building that was at 9 Exchange St., is in the Exchange Street Plaza.

Over 50 people attended an event at the center celebrating the markers. Both markers are a part of the National Votes for Women Trail, which spotlights the people and organizations involved in the U.S. women's suffrage movement, with over 200 markers throughout the country. The markers were funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the federal Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission and other organizations were involved in the efforts and the event.

Karen Pastorello, who spearheaded the efforts to get the two markers, was one of the event speakers, which included Auburn and Cayuga County officials. Pastorello, author, historian and former director of the women and gender studies program at Tompkins Cortland Community College, said "we're here to honor Auburn's place in the suffrage movement." She added most early suffragists, including Wright Osborne, didn't live to see the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which gave women the right to vote.

"Although not common knowledge, the work of Eliza Wright Osborne and Emily Howland can be directly linked to the passage of the 19th Amendment and by extension, to women's political and economic rights today," Pastorello said. "We have come together, both women and men, to recognize Eliza Wright Osborne and Emily Howland, two suffrage leaders who represent the collective efforts of generations of Cayuga County women."

Lithgow Osborne, a relative of Wright Obsorne, also spoke. Osborne said Wright Osbrone donated the money for the construction of the Women's Educational and Industrial Union building and supported it until she died. He also talked about Wright Osborne's background, including she was the daughter of Martha Coffin Wright, a suffragist and abolitionist who lived in Auburn.

Osborne added Wright Osborne's son, Thomas Mott Osborne had four sons and his great-grandfather had three sons, with no daughters.

"Despite the absence of daughters, the message was clear: Women are equals, their independence necessary, their education paramount. This conviction remains strong in my family. Its remains strong in my sisters and my cousins and our entire family," Osborne said. "We place this marker here to remind us of our progress, knowing that we have so much more to achieve."

Remarks by Larry Bell, historian at the Howland Stone School Museum in Sherwood, included the friendship between Howland and Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist who lived in Auburn.

"Imagine what they talked about, imagine the conversations they shared. This is 1873, (the Civil War) had only been over for eight years ... they had a shared vision of a more equal society. You could imagine those few days, binding them together in deeper layers of friendship."

The other speakers were Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, Tracy DiGenova, a representative of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Auburn City Councilor Ginny Kent, who read a communication from U.S. Rep. John Katko and Courtney Kasper, visitor experience manager for the center, who read a letter from the Pomeroy Foundation.

The crowd later moved to the nearby marker acknowledging the Women's Educational and Industrial Building. Pastorello, Bell, Kasper, Lithgow Osborne and Frederick Osborne, who is also related to Wright Osborne, posed next to the marker as crowd members snapped photos.

Attendees then walked to Exchange Street, where the marker for the Cayuga County Political Equality Club was unveiled. Pastorello then explained why she spent so much time working on them.

"It needs to be commemorated, not only for our generation but for the future generations. I don't think women realize how hard women had to fight, over three generations ... fought just to gain suffrage and we're still fighting to hang on to our rights that were supposedly won in the 20th century."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

