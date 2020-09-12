Historical walk in Auburn points out bright, dark spots in city's history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — People got to explore the history of Auburn and the impact of former city residents during a walking historical tour.

The Saturday event was hosted by the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and the Seward House Museum. The tour began at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, by the statue depicting Tubman, the iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident.

Seward House director of education Jeff Ludwig said that he, Tubman park ranger Kim Szewczyk and Cayuga Museum executive director Kirsten Gosch are frequently asked "Why Auburn?" in reference to major figures who called Auburn home in the 19th century, such as Tubman and William Seward, secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln.

"Why is it such a confluence of people and events that passed through here? Movers and shakers in the women's rights movement, leaders in abolition, huge names from history in the 19th century in this relatively obscure, small central New York town?"

In addition to the well-known characters, however, Ludwig pointed out a less romantic part of the city's history.