Historical walk in Auburn points out bright, dark spots in city's history

AUBURN — People got to explore the history of Auburn and the impact of former city residents during a walking historical tour.
The Saturday event was hosted by the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and the Seward House Museum. The tour began at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, by the statue depicting Tubman, the iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident.
Seward House director of education Jeff Ludwig said that he, Tubman park ranger Kim Szewczyk and Cayuga Museum executive director Kirsten Gosch are frequently asked "Why Auburn?" in reference to major figures who called Auburn home in the 19th century, such as Tubman and William Seward, secretary of state under President Abraham Lincoln.
"Why is it such a confluence of people and events that passed through here? Movers and shakers in the women's rights movement, leaders in abolition, huge names from history in the 19th century in this relatively obscure, small central New York town?"
In addition to the well-known characters, however, Ludwig pointed out a less romantic part of the city's history.
"Much of Auburn's history is the story of prosperity being built for some on the backs of unfree labor, where there was the early slavery ingrained in this community. We're going to tell you of stories of freedom today but stories of unfreedom, as well, or the fact that all of Auburn's history looms under the shadow of the wall of that great prison there," Ludwig said, "which for decades and continuing into our present has been a source of free labor for the state. All of your license plates that you have now were made there."
Gosch said the Cayuga Museum and the Seward House have been holding walking tours since about 2015. She said they've held different types of tours, and started out talking about the different types of architecture, the story of Fort Hill Cemetery and some of of the prominent people in the city's history.
"Over the past few years we've really found that there's a lot more to say, so that's why we're shaping the tours around more of the real people" than just the architecture and houses, Gosch said. They also thought it was important this year to bring in the National Park Service and the Tubman park "so people can have the Tubman experience," she added.
The guides brought the tourists to spots outside the Seward House and Fort Hill Cemetery, where Tubman and Seward's graves are.
As the group walked to the cemetery, tourist Kim Morrell said that through the organization Women Outdoors — some other members were also on the tour Saturday — had previously been on an interior tour of the Seward house and she had been to the Harriet Tubman Home.
"This area is rich in history and the more I learn about it, the more fascinating this area becomes," she said.
