History, Christmas mingle for a cause in Cayuga County village

CATO — History and Christmas spirit mixed and mingled Saturday as fans of both – young and old – admired festive 4-foot decorated holiday trees and antiquarian local exhibits at Cato’s 10th annual Festival of Trees.

Proceeds of the event’s silent auction of trees, decorated and donated by local businesses, benefit the Cato CIViC Heritage Historical Society. Its museum, nestled within Cato’s landscape of drumlin, green winter wheat fields and dairy farms, displays artifacts of history related to Cato and the three towns that split from it 200 years ago. Named Victory, Ira and Conquest, their schism occurred for reasons still unknown to the various historians who were present.

The historical exhibits served as a backdrop for holiday cheer presented in the form of the decorated trees, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as Christmas tunes played on both violin and keyboard by a local 8-year-old talent, Agnes Terpening.

“It’s nice to know where you’re from,” said Victory resident Ron Coleman, as he chatted with friends in front of a faux-snow flocked tree with red hues, and another festooned with tiny blue lights.

Jim Warner, a retired Cato dairy farmer, said the mix of Christmas trees and history is something that works out perfectly.

“It really stands out because it’s all done by people who in the community,” Warner said. “It shows the pride people have in are museum, for them to decorate them and bring them in, pride in our community.”

Joseph Morency, 4, gingerly approached a treat-bearing Santa Claus, encouraged by his big brother, Jacob Kraebel. He made off with a candy cane and an elf-head Pez dispenser.

Like others who were present, his family members lauded the history and Christmas mix, eager and happy to support the society through their Christmas tree bids.

A total of 18 trees were up for auction. In the past bids have been low as $10, and at times have reached between $100 and $200. Organizers did not disclose high bids for Saturday’s silent auction nor whose bids won.

Joyce Biss, a member of the Lock 52 Historical Society in Port Byron, said the event was “well attended and very well put together.”

“I really liked how the trees were interspersed with the displays,” Biss said. “You not only got to celebrate the season but also learn a lot about local history.”

One of the organizers, Civic Heritage board member Amy Shules, said this year’s event was significant, being the first time it has occurred since it was interrupted by the COVID pandemic. She also praised Agnes Terpening’s musical contribution.

“It was great to see the community come out in droves to support our organization,” Shules said. “The addition of live music especially by such a talented young performer helped add to the overall ambience. The greatest thing about this yearly event is putting ideas and talent to use when coming up with themes and decorating the trees, to see the reactions on peoples’ faces.”