Auburn church demolition draws crowd; city retains artifacts

Among those watching the steeple come down Tuesday were Jeremy Darren, of Barber Street.

"It's sad to see it go, but at the same time, if they would have kept it like this, somebody would've gotten hurt," he said of the church. "It's just a shame no one took the initiative to restore or rebuild it."

Darren said he'd like to see another church built on the property. He believes more housing would have a negative effect on the area, and businesses like pharmacies or restaurants aren't needed there.

However, neighbor Iska Weigand, of Mundt Avenue, said she would like to see an apartment complex or other housing replace the church. The building's demolition is particularly sad for Weigand, she continued, because it comes so soon after the demolition of the First Love Ministries food pantry, where she volunteered, a few blocks down Wall Street last year.

Darren, Weigand and others returned to the area Wednesday to watch the demolition of the building continue.