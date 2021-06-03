Auburn church demolition draws crowd; city retains artifacts

AUBURN — The Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church hadn't seen a congregation in decades — until the very last day the 1886 building stood intact.
About 30 neighbors and others watched Tuesday afternoon as the steeple of the dilapidated church was removed with a crane. Workers sawed through the wooden beams anchoring the steeple to the rest of the brick and limestone building, sending roof tiles plummeting to the ground, before the 50-foot piece of Auburn history was hoisted away and sent to the landfill.
The steeple's removal was the first major step in the emergency demolition of the 71 Wall St. church, which the city began last month out of concern the building could soon collapse into nearby homes, business Mr. Pizza or Auburn Correctional Facility. The city applied for a non-emergency permit to demolish the church earlier this year, but encountered court delays due to COVID-19.
Owned by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, the building hasn't been used since the early 2000s. It would have cost more than $30,000 to stabilize, according to a 2014 estimate.
Among those watching the steeple come down Tuesday were Jeremy Darren, of Barber Street.
"It's sad to see it go, but at the same time, if they would have kept it like this, somebody would've gotten hurt," he said of the church. "It's just a shame no one took the initiative to restore or rebuild it."
Darren said he'd like to see another church built on the property. He believes more housing would have a negative effect on the area, and businesses like pharmacies or restaurants aren't needed there.
However, neighbor Iska Weigand, of Mundt Avenue, said she would like to see an apartment complex or other housing replace the church. The building's demolition is particularly sad for Weigand, she continued, because it comes so soon after the demolition of the First Love Ministries food pantry, where she volunteered, a few blocks down Wall Street last year.
Darren, Weigand and others returned to the area Wednesday to watch the demolition of the building continue.
The church's bell, which was trucked away that morning, will remain in the possession of the city of Auburn, City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen. The city does not yet have any plans for the hefty brass instrument, but one possibility is installing it on the property with a historic marker. The church's windows, meanwhile, were removed by contractor O'Connell Excavation because of asbestos in the sealant around the stained glass. The hazardous material will be remediated and the windows will be salvaged, Dygert said, but the city does not yet have any plans for them either.
Artifacts that won't be salvaged include the church's pews and 1904 pipe organ built by W.J. Staub & Co., of Syracuse. Both were significantly damaged by pigeon droppings and weather due to the holes in the church's roof, Dygert said. The city consulted with a pipe organ company about the instrument, but it would have cost $52,700 to remove and $589,000 to restore. The investment probably wouldn't have been worth it, Dygert continued, as the pipe organ market is currently "flooded." The company told the city the instrument wouldn't have sold for more than $500.
The city hoped selling the organ would help offset the cost of demolishing the church, which Dygert estimated to be $150,000. The city has tried to communicate with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church about the building, but had little success. Dygert said the church's financial position makes transferring the property to the city "a ways away." If the property isn't transferred, the city could acquire it through tax foreclosure since it has returned to the rolls after years of nonuse. Either way, the city manager said the financial burden of bringing down the historic building will fall to taxpayers.
"No matter what it's very likely the city's going to end up on the hook for the cost of taking that building down," he said.
