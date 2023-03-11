AUBURN — The church where Harriet Tubman's funeral was held 110 years ago will be open to the public this summer.

The National Park Service is in the final stages of a nearly $5 million project to restore the Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and parsonage on Parker Street. The church is part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

Park officials held a listening session Saturday at Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church to share details about the project, including plans for reopening the church, and gather feedback from the community.

The purpose of the project, according to the National Park Service, was to restore the church to how it appeared in 1913 when it hosted Tubman's funeral.

Ahna Wilson, superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, said there is a lot of interior work, including replicating the historic stenciling from when Tubman attended the church. A new 12-foot steeple will be installed and more painting is planned this spring. The bell has been removed from the tower and will be replaced with a replica. The original bell will be displayed in the church.

Other work planned for the Parker Street site includes the reconstruction of the parsonage's porch and the installation of an accessible lift.

The restoration of the church cost $3 million, with the National Park Service and National Park Foundation funding the work. The National Park Service paid $1.9 million to restore the parsonage.

Wilson said the goal is to have the church and parsonage open to visitors in September, which is International Underground Railroad Month. While the parsonage will be open year round, the church will be open to visitors during the spring, summer and fall. The plan for the winter months is for the church to host special events.

"According to our visitor use and our staffing levels, that will probably dictate how many days we'll be open," Wilson said.

With the opening of the church and parsonage, there will likely be increased traffic on Parker Street. The National Park Service is working on draft parking and transportation proposal. The temporary parking alternatives under consideration include using the existing alternate-side parking available or finding a nearby location where visitors can park and walk to the church.

Wilson said they are also having discussions with other cultural sites in Auburn about some form of transportation service connecting visitors to the landmarks. There have been trolley rides in the past that took visitors to the Tubman park, Seward House Museum and other historically significant locations.

When the church and parsonage reopen, Wilson hopes it will be a community gathering place.

"We want to make sure that we keep in line with that use of the building and be a good partner," she said.

In response to a question from Christine Carter, a longtime tour guide at the Harriet Tubman Home, Wilson pledged that the National Park Service would continue to work the Tubman home to ensure that visitors also head over to the South Street property.

The Harriet Tubman Home is part of the national park, but the property is jointly managed by the organization and National Park Service. The park service took over ownership of the church shortly before the Tubman park was established in 2017.