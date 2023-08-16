The opening of the Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and parsonage, part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, has been delayed until 2024.

Ahna Wilson, superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, said Wednesday that supply chain issues and "unforeseen staffing setbacks" are the reasons for the delay. The church and parsonage is now scheduled to open to visitors next spring or summer.

The National Park Service held a listening session in March where it was announced that the Parker Street church, the site of Tubman's 1913 funeral, would open to visitors this summer. In June, Wilson delivered a presentation at a city Historic Resources Review Board meeting and set mid-September as a target opening date.

According to Wilson's latest update, the rehabilitation work at the church and parsonage should be 98% completed by the end of October. The goal is to hold a "sneak peek" of the buildings for a select group, including congregation members, neighbors and local partners, before the site opens to the public next year.

There has been a lot of progress in restoring the church and parsonage. Wilson said the church spire is in place with lightning protection, the concrete pad has been poured for the accessibility ramp and crews began working on rebuilding the parsonage's front porch. The interior work includes cleaning and restoring the wainscoting, repairing the plaster and floor in the vestibule and restoring the auditorium flooring, which is expected to be completed this winter.

"The process to restore the flooring is more intensive than we anticipated and requires the input of a team of experts including (National Park Service) conservators," Wilson said.

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park was formally established in 2017. The park includes Tubman's former home and the Home for the Aged on South Street, along with the Parker Street church and parsonage.

While Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., and the National Park Service will jointly manage the South Street property, the Parker Street site is owned by the National Park Service.

The agency awarded a contract to K2 Contracting Group, a Virginia-based firm, for the rehabilitation of the church and parsonage. Work began at the site in May 2022.

The project's cost totaled nearly $5 million. The restoration of the church cost $3 million, with funding from the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. The agency paid an additional $1.9 million for the parsonage's restoration.

Once it opens, visitors will be able to tour the church. The parsonage will serve as a visitor center with exhibits and other information. The National Park Service will have office space on the second floor of the parsonage.