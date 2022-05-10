Auburn church, site of Tubman's funeral and part of national park, to be restored

Rehabilitation work has begun at an Auburn church that was the site of Harriet Tubman's funeral in 1913 and is now part of the national park bearing her name.

Ahna Wilson, superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, told the Auburn City Council on Thursday that asbestos abatement started at Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on May 2, the first part of an extensive project that aims to restore the church to what it looked like when Tubman was a congregant.

In her presentation, Wilson said that the work schedule is changing regularly due to supply shortages and subcontractor schedules. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023, but she acknowledged that "things will be kind of fluid."

As the project ramps up, Wilson explained that the church on Parker Street will become a construction site. A six-foot-tall fence with privacy screening will temporarily surround the property. Signage will be posted on the fence to inform visitors about the work. Equipment and a work trailer should be in place by early June.

The interior work will include rehabilitating the altar and dais. The register grates will be removed and replaced with replicas. Some of the original fabric in the church will be preserved.

The church had original stenciling that was pink and dark red, according to Wilson. The inside of the church will feature stenciling in those colors. There is also green Greek stenciling that was a later addition to the structure, she said.

"We want to make sure that we're not just focusing on the time period that Harriet Tubman was living and in church," Wilson added. "We also want to look at the evolution of the congregation and the community around the church."

A timelapse camera has been installed inside the church to track the project's progress. The camera will take photos three times a day and the images will be hosted on the park's website. There are plans for a camera to be placed on a utility pole outside of the church. The National Park Service is working with NYSEG to install that camera.

The exterior work will be significant. The facade of the church will be rehabilitated to make it look like it did when Tubman was attending services. To achieve that goal, a window on the front of the church will be moved to its historic location. In the years after Tubman's death, the window had been moved to allow for a wider staircase inside the building.

An accessible path will be installed at the entrance to the church. The top stoop will have a wood landing. The historic cement used outside of the church, which was in place when Tubman was alive, will remain intact.

The church will be topped with a 12-foot spire, which will be reconstructed with lightning protection. Lightning struck the church's bell tower in 2019 and caused a fire.

"That is an absolute must," Wilson said of the lightning protection for the spire. Additionally, the bell inside the tower will be removed and taken to the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls. The bell will be cleaned and receive preservation treatment before it's reinstalled.

The project also includes the rehabilitation of the church's neighboring parsonage. Asbestos abatement and pest removal were needed — Wilson said there were birds and squirrels in the building. The interior of the parsonage will be kept intact.

The parsonage will become a visitor center for the Parker Street site. There will be a bathroom and a visitor contact station on the first floor. Other visitor amenities will be available. Wilson said they may have some temporary exhibits and a bookstore in this space.

The second floor of the parsonage will feature a multi-use area and offices for park staff. Wilson plans on having an office in the building and park rangers will be available at the site throughout the week.

"We're in the very beginning stages of the project, but we're really excited to get it going," Wilson said.

The church, which was originally built in 1891, was purchased by the National Park Service as part of the establishment of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. Since the park's establishment in 2017, the agency has been researching the site and planning for its rehabilitation.

