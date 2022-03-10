Auburn memorial service for Harriet Tubman draws nationwide audience

On the anniversary of her death 109 years ago, Harriet Tubman's life was the focus of an Auburn church's celebration, an event that had people from around the nation watching Thursday night.

The Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Memorial Service held at the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church on Franklin Street featured spoken word, liturgical dancing, a gospel choir and more. The memorial service on the date of her death in 1913 was part of a series of events taking place this week and throughout the year marking the 200th anniversary of the iconic abolitionist's birth.

With about 100 people viewing a livestream through the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center YouTube channel joining a few dozens in the pews at the church, Tubman's story was retold and honored at the Auburn church.

"Thank you, Harriet," said Bishop Dennis V. Proctor, who leads the AME Zion Church's North Eastern Episcopal District in one of several recorded messages played to viewers. "What you've done will live in us and live in time immemorial. God breathed it, and you made it so. Happy birthday."

The comments section on the livestream was filled with messages of inspiration, and many noted where they were watching from. "Greetings from Long Island. Reach back," one viewer posted, referring to Tubman's actions on the Underground Railroad to bring slaves to freedom. Others said they were watching from California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Kansas.

The church is the same congregation Tubman belonged to when it was the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church on Parker Street, where her funeral service was held prior to her burial in Fort Hill Cemetery.

More Auburn events commemorating Tubman's bicentennial year are planned for this weekend.

On Friday, March 11, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn will present a talk by historian Dr. Carolyn Roberts of Yale University. Roberts will speak about her upcoming book, "To Heal and to Harm: Medicine, Knowledge and Power in the British Slave Trade," from 7 to 9 that evening via facebook.com/equalrightsheritage.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, the Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St., Auburn, will be the site of a Harriet Tubman 200th Birthday Celebration, which will feature cards, cake, speakers, tours and more. Admission is free and open to the public, and a livestream will be available.

The events take place as exhibits about Tubman are featured at the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn, and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

The Seward House is featuring "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families," an examination of Tubman's life through her relationship with Secretary of State William H. Seward and his family. The Cayuga Museum is featuring "Auburn in Harriet Tubman's Time: 1859-1913," an exploration of changes in the city during the Underground Railroad conductor's 54 years living there.

For more information, visit equalrightsheritage.com.

