Auction set for historic Auburn house featured twice on national TV

A large Auburn house that was built in 1827 by a New England sea captain — and recognized on national television more than 170 years later for its restoration — will be sold at an auction later this month.

The 6,000-square-foot house at 24 Grove St. will be sold by Brzostek’s Real Estate Auction Co. in a combined in-person and online sale scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18.

The house, with a tentative assessed value of $277,100, was constructed by Nantucket Sea Captain William Swain. It fell into disrepair in the 1990s after it was abandoned. The property was taken by the city and sold for $1. Two sets of owners then completed renovations that drew national attention.

The house was featured in a 1999 episode of HGTV's "Restore America," a show hosted by famed renovation expert Bob Vila. Four years later, it was profiled again in a freshly segment produced by an HGTV show called "Best of Restore America."

The three-story home, located within the city's South Street Area Historic District, is currently owned by Deb Havdoglous. She and her late husband, Bill, purchased the home in 2005 after discovering it while visiting friends. They had previously lived in the New York City area, and relocated to Auburn for retirement. They later opened an antique store in the city's downtown.

The auction company will host an open house at the property from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Details about the auction terms can be found at brzostek.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0