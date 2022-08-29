Bar parking lot no longer planned for historic Auburn area

A proposal to create a parking lot in a historically significant area of Auburn has been withdrawn from the city's planning board.

Stephen Selvek, the city's deputy director of planning and development, told The Citizen that the proposal to create a lot for customers of O'Toole's Tavern at 116-118 Osborne St. has been withdrawn by the bar's owner, John "Jack" Voorhees. When reached for comment on Thursday by The Citizen, Voorhees hung up. His attorney, Sam Giacona, also declined comment to The Citizen.

Giacona presented the proposal to the city's zoning board of appeals in December. After obtaining a variance there, the proposal was reviewed by the city's planning board in March. The 22-space lot was supposed to address complaints about the behavior of the bar's patrons by neighbors, particularly James Udall, of 106 Osborne St., who lives next to the bar's current four-space lot.

"Containing all of this in a larger space is a good idea," Udall told the zoning board. "It would get a lot of cars off of Osborne Street."

Voorhees owns 116 Osborne St., according to Cayuga County property records. Giacona told the zoning board his client had an agreement in place to purchase 118 from its owner, Patricia Cameron, pending the parking lot's approval. There is one building on the property, a dilapidated gas station, but otherwise it is vacant. Trees would have been planted between the lot and the street.

However, the planning board tabled the proposal due to the history of the property. As noted at the March meeting by resident Leroy Leubner, the property belongs to a segment of Osborne Street running along the Owasco River that was once known as New Guinea, a settlement of free Black men and women founded by Harry and Kate Freeman in the early 19th century.

Leubner asked the board to request a historical review of the property by the state Historic Preservation Office. Selvek responded that because the property does not meet the state's criteria for archaeological sensitivity, a review would not be necessary for the board to approve the proposal. But Voorhees agreed, and the state office confirmed to The Citizen it was contacted March 21.

A representative of the office said it recommended to Voorhees that he commission a Phase IA Literature Search and Sensitivity Assessment and, if that finds areas of "no or minimal ground disturbance," Phase IB archaeological testing. Days before the board's April 5 meeting, Selvek told the board the proposal would remain tabled as Voorhees awaited the results of the review.

The proposal appeared once more on the May agenda, still tabled, but did not appear on the agenda for June.