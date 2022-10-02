Cayuga County museum thrilled with suffragist's inclusion in National Women’s Hall of Fame

When Marilyn Post learned suffragist and abolitionist Emily Howland had been accepted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, she wanted to jump up and down.

Post was the first person with the Howland Stone Store Museum to read the hall's confirmation letter in 2020. And at the induction ceremony that finally took place last weekend, the museum board member had the opportunity to accept the honor on Howland's behalf and was the speaker in a video show about her legacy.

Speaking with The Citizen Friday, Post said she was happy to see Howland get into the same hall that already included many of her peers in the fight for women's rights.

"She knew so many people that have been inducted in previous years that it was like she was getting to join her friends, since she had personal relationships with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton and many other suffrage persons as well as many persons that were involved in education," Post said.

Howland, who was born in Sherwood and died in 1929 at the age of 101, was originally set to be inducted into the hall in 2021, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She and the other 2021 inductees, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, were finally honored at the 2022 ceremony on Sept. 24 in Geneva, where speakers included 2016 presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The hall, located in Seneca Falls, includes over 300 inductees and acknowledges distinguished women and their impact and accomplishments. The Howland Stone Store Museum, located in the hamlet of Sherwood in southern Cayuga County, had applied for Howland's hall induction unsuccessfully in the past, Post said, but hadn't tried in recent years up until their latest, and fruitful, attempt.

In the video shown during the hall of fame ceremony, Post called Howland "the ultimate lifelong learner and educator," mentioning that she taught before the Civil War, supported a number of schools and was a major proponent throughout her life for education, including for Black people.

"Emily very much felt and could see the connection with how the suffrage movement grew out of abolition, but all the time she was working on rights for women, she was also still considering that all those people who had been enslaved were not being educated well and needed support and that's one reason why she supported so many schools in the south," Post said in the video.

Footage in the video was shot at the museum and the neighboring Opendore, the recently restored home where Howland's niece, Isabel Howland, resided for most of the first half of the 20th century. Opendore was the site of a celebration for Howland's 194th birthday in November.

Post, who has been involved with the museum for around six years, said Friday she was so thrilled when she initially learned of Howland's induction she "almost couldn't believe it."

She grew up in the same area where Howland was active, and Post believes her mother, Muriel Bishop Post, may have met Howland when Muriel was young, "so there's always been a connection, I've always had some knowledge of Emily and her important in this area particularly," Post said.

When discussing the experience of being at the ceremony, Post said she enjoyed being around the inductees and the representatives of inductees, adding that they were welcoming, humble and "down-to-Earth," without any pretensions.

"Emily was a very quiet person who had a big effect on other people. I think the inductees, their concern is really for making the world a little bit better place in one way or another and opening people's eyes to things, and I think that's the thing that was just kind of a overriding feeling, that individuals can make a real difference," Post said.

Museum leaders and volunteers were excited about Howland getting inducted and the possibility of her inclusion bringing more attention to her story and the museum, Post said.

"(The museum is) not very well known, overall. Sherwood's a little place, and for Emily to be inducted gives it much more recognition, much more recognition in her role in not only abolition but in suffrage and we hope it will help to bring in lots more people into the museum, which I think it already has done that, " she said. "We're pretty excited about it, just in terms of getting people to know a story that, because of the time and somebody that's 200 years old, to keep their accomplishments a little bit to the forefront is a little difficult, so this helped."

Noting that some volunteers have been involved with the museum for decades, Post added that "for Emily to be recognized, in a sense, recognizes the work that all of those people have done."