Cayuga County veterans had special connection with Bob Dole

Before he was elected to Congress, before he served as a U.S. Senate majority leader and before was a Republican nominee for president, Robert "Bob" Dole was a World War II veteran.

For many years, a testament to what Dole's military experience meant to him was evident Saturdays at the National Mall in Washington. Long after he retired from the Senate, Dole would visit the World War II Memorial he helped get built, and meet with all the veterans who were there that day to see it.

On two such days, a group of Cayuga County veterans were among the visitors who got to make that special connection with Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98.

In 2012 and 2017, Dole shook hands and took photos with the participants of Operation Enduring Gratitude, a Cayuga County nonprofit that has raised funds to provide all-expenses-paid bus trips for local veterans to see the memorials at the nation's capital.

David Pappert, a founder and organizer for the trips, said Dole's genuine love and admiration for his fellow veterans, especially those who served in World War II, was clear to see as he met with the local veterans.

"He wasn't there to be seen," Pappert said in an interview Thursday. "He was there to see them, to see these veterans."

When he had a chance to say something to Dole, Pappert thanked him for coming out to the memorial and for his leadership in getting the World War II Memorial built. True to his nature, Dole would deflect that praise.

"He was just so humble," Pappert said. "He was just genuinely happy just to be there with his fellow World War II veterans."

Dole would come to the memorial despite having health issues for many years — and stay there until every veteran who wanted to meet with him had a chance.

"Getting himself up, getting himself there every Saturday ... it's what America's about and how it should be," Pappert said.

The funeral service for Dole on Friday at the Washington National Cathedral will be livestreamed at the World War II Memorial, and the late senator's motorcade is scheduled to stop at an event there later.

Operation Enduring Gratitude is planning its third trip taking Cayuga County veterans to Washington in May.

