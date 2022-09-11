CIA unveils Harriet Tubman statue modeled after Auburn's

When the CIA planned to install a statue honoring Harriet Tubman, it looked to her final resting place for the design it wanted.

The spy agency unveiled the statue on Wednesday at its headquarters in Langley, Virginia. It was designed by Brian Hanlon, the same sculptor who built the Tubman statue that stands outside of the Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn.

In a Facebook post, the CIA said the attendees at the dedication ceremony to unveil the statue included Tina Wyatt, a great-great-great-grandniece of Tubman, and Deanna Mitchell, superintendent of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Maryland. Hanlon was also at the event.

"We're honoring her for the example she set," CIA Director Williams Burns said. "It's an example of courage, of conviction, of service, and sacrifice and selflessness. Of all the things we hope to live up to every day at CIA."

Tubman is known for escaping slavery, serving as a conductor on the Underground Railroad and the years she spent in Auburn. In between, she was a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War. She also led the Combahee Ferry Raid, the first woman to lead a military operation in the United States.

The statue is the latest example of the federal government recognizing Tubman for her life's work. The U.S. Department of the Interior formally established the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn five years ago. There are also plans to place Tubman's likeness on the redesigned $20 bill.

In August, President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring the Treasury to mint commemorative coins honoring Tubman. A portion of the proceeds from the coins will go to the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn.