City of Auburn transfers money to cover church demolition

As of Wednesday, the 71 Wall St. property where the 1886 church stood has been completely cleared. Not a trace of the church's brick or limestone remains, only grass.

+5 Auburn church demolition draws crowd; city retains artifacts AUBURN — The Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church hadn't seen a congregation in decades — until the very last day the 1886 building stood intact.

One trace of the church, its bell, remains in the city's possession, Dygert said. The city does not yet have a plan for the weighty artifact, but he said it will be treated accordingly.

"Hopefully sometime in the future it'll have a new home and be a focal point of a public property here in the city," Dygert said. "It's a historic item."

The church's stained glass windows were taken by the demolition's contractor, O'Connell Excavation, of Weedsport. They are out of the city's hands, Dygert said, but O'Connell is working to salvage and find a home for them. No other artifacts were salvaged due to financial and logistical concerns, such as the pipe organ, which would have cost more than $600,000 to remove and restore.