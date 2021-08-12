City of Auburn transfers money to cover church demolition

A recent budget transfer will give the city of Auburn "more bang for its buck" as it continues to address blighted properties in the area.
At its Aug. 5 meeting, Auburn City Council approved a transfer to code enforcement in the amount of $167,679.60, the cost of the city's emergency demolition of the Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church in June. The money was transferred from the city's funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March.
Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen Wednesday that the demolition of the deteriorating church qualifies for the relief money because the property is located in a "focus area," as defined by the act, due to its average income. As a result, he continued, the city now has that $167,679.60 back in its regular budget to pay for the cost of demolishing other blighted properties in Auburn.
"It gives us a little more bang for our buck," he said. "We certainly have a handful of buildings that need to come down in order to improve our neighborhoods."
As of Wednesday, the 71 Wall St. property where the 1886 church stood has been completely cleared. Not a trace of the church's brick or limestone remains, only grass.
AUBURN — The Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church hadn't seen a congregation in decades — until the very last day the 1886 building stood intact.
One trace of the church, its bell, remains in the city's possession, Dygert said. The city does not yet have a plan for the weighty artifact, but he said it will be treated accordingly.
"Hopefully sometime in the future it'll have a new home and be a focal point of a public property here in the city," Dygert said. "It's a historic item."
The church's stained glass windows were taken by the demolition's contractor, O'Connell Excavation, of Weedsport. They are out of the city's hands, Dygert said, but O'Connell is working to salvage and find a home for them. No other artifacts were salvaged due to financial and logistical concerns, such as the pipe organ, which would have cost more than $600,000 to remove and restore.
The city is also maintaining the Wall Street property, Dygert said. Its owner, the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, continues to be absent in matters involving the property. Because it has returned to the city's tax rolls due to decades of nonuse, Dygert anticipates the city will take possession of it through foreclosure — and will have to absorb the loss of tax revenue.
Whatever happens, Dygert hopes the city of Auburn can move on to its next blighted property soon now that it has a little more money to do so.
"We want to get moving along so we can get them into the hands of people who are going to take care of them," he said. "And clean up some neighborhoods."
