Plans to revitalize trails along an Erie Canal bed in the towns of Brutus and Mentz — part of a larger project that will involve rewatering the canal — are ready for some more public discussion, with a meeting planned Wednesday for consultants to provide an update and take feedback.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Weedsport High School cafeteria; refreshments will be provided and there will be a coloring station for children. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The public presentation will be made by Bergmann Associates, the consulting firm that is handling the project.

The phase of the project currently under discussion involves improvements to a two-mile stretch of the Erie Canalway Trail between Aqueduct Park in Brutus and Schasel Park in the village of Port Byron, and currently does not involve introduction of water to the canal itself.

“When people come and see what we have been trying to do they may have some ideas beyond our town board’s vision,” said Brutus Town Supervisor Jim Hotaling. “It’s a part of history and if we are going to do something to alter what is already there it is important for people to see how we are going to make it more of a historic preservation thing and have people be able to get use out of it.”

The project was birthed through introduction of a state grant in 2017 of $418,300, along with a local match of $138,000 from Cayuga County and the Town of Brutus. The grant was provided by the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.

The project’s focus is on using the canal prism in the project area for eventual rewatering, which would allow light recreational boating such as canoes and kayaks, as well as terrestrial trail improvements.

But elements of the project became star-crossed, first through Mentz and Port Byron’s initial decisions to place their involvement on hold, and later with some complications due to the COVID pandemic.

Brutus officials were able to bring the Cayuga County government on board, however, which made up for those issues. Ability to continue initially with the rewatering portion’s design was out of the budget that would have been permitted, given the current amount of funding, said Greg Hutnik, Cayuga County Senior Planner and GIS Analyst.

“We modified the grant slightly and tabled some of the improvements,” Hutnik said. “So we are now looking at the land portion, and engineering and improvements for the bridge over Centerport Road. In 2023 our goal by the end of the grant is to have 100 percent of the trail designs permitted, ready to go for construction funding.”

Bergmann Associates completed a study that showed rewatering would rely on project elements that would prevent any flooding issues for the area beyond what is already experienced naturally. That study was presented to the public in 2021.

Town and county officials said the project has a three-tiered benefit, by building on elements of the region’s rich canal history while also creating commercial possibilities through tourism, and as a recreational bonus for residents.

“In the historic context, people know about the Erie Canal and there are so many sites that draw on the canal,” said Brutus Town Board member Amy Chirco, who is also secretary of the Old Brutus Historical Society. “I want to make sure people can continue to learn about the bounty of the history, and that we keep moving forward to keep the project moving ahead and see the light at the end of the tunnel.”