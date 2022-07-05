Finger Lakes resident plans human rights museum

CANANDAIGUA — Tom Crane is a strong believer in basic human rights. He also sees the Finger Lakes Region as a major contributor to several such movements nationwide. In fact, Crane views the social reform movements of hundreds of years ago and today so important that he calls our region “the world’s front lawn for human rights.”

He wants to recognize the contributions of such human rights icons as Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and organizers of the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, led by Elizabeth Cady Stanton. And, there is the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua that established peace between the United States and the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy.

Crane has announced the start of a campaign to raise $30 million for The Human Rights Museum in the historic former Post Office and current YMCA at 32 Main St. in Canandaigua. The campaign will start with a goal of $2.7 million for the acquisition of the property. A larger goal of $30 million would be set to build out and operate the museum.

Crane, a barber by trade, said the museum will have what he called the world’s first “Stop Bullying” and “Suicide Prevention” galleries.

“The Human Rights Museum will provide a sense of community and place to celebrate our collective heritage, offering a great way for the world to know our region’s particular history,” Crane said.

One major focus of the museum will be Anthony’s 1873 trial in the Ontario County Courthouse. The old Post Office is across the street from the courthouse.

Crane noted that the 150th anniversary of that famous trial, judged to be one of the 10 most influential trials in American history, will be in June 2023. Anthony stood trial for voting in the 1872 Presidential election in Rochester, nearly a half-century before women were granted the right to vote.

Other human rights battles to be highlighted are the Underground Railroad, women’s rights, and voting rights.

June 22 marked the one-year anniversary 11-year-old Gio Bourne’s death; the Waterloo sixth-grader committed suicide. His mother, Angelina Smith, worked in Crane’s Canandaigua Hair shop for several years, so he knew her and Gio well. He said Gio was bullied before taking his life on the last day of school in 2021. His mother found him.

“That was so sad and so unnecessary. That may have been prevented if some red-flag questions had been asked,” Crane said. “The museum will address that.”

The museum idea was planted in Crane’s mind by a 2014 visit from college friend Daniel Pena of California, who runs a major tourism operation.

“When he saw the Finger Lakes for the first time, he said it had potential to be a tourism gold mine, not only for its natural beauty and recreation, but for the social reform history,” Crane recalled. “He told me that having a human rights museum in Canandaigua would give visitors something to do in times of bad weather.

“I was generally aware of some historical events in this area, but I did a lot of research and found much more than I ever imagined happened here that led to ongoing major movements for human and civil rights.”

He said a book by former Hobart and William Smith Colleges faculty member Micheline Eshay on the history of human rights is the template for planning the museum. He noted that the children’s portion and emphasis on bullying and suicide prevention came later, after Bourne’s tragic death.

If the money can be raised, Crane said a nationally renowned museum designer is ready to start the design. The museum would be a modern, interactive, state-of-the-art facility.

“The theme of every life has value, as stated in the ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ movie many say is based on Seneca Falls, will be incorporated in what we do,” Crane said.

Crane said he has approached foundations run by three of the Canandaigua area’s wealthiest families: the Sands, Wegmans and Golisanos. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has set up an account for donations. Wealthy philanthropists are ready once the first major donor emerges, Crane said.

“This is my passion,” Crane said. “I believe in this area and its history, and I believe many suicides among children can be prevented by asking them some questions that would or could raise red flags early enough so that steps could be taken to prevent a suicide.

“There is such a rich history here as far as being the starting point for so many human rights movements. I think this museum would highlight that and be an attraction.”

For more information, contact Crane on Facebook, at www.thehumanrightsmuseum.com, or via tom.crane.thehrmuseum@gmail.com.

